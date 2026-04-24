‘Use your body weight’: Some tips from competitive arm wrestlers

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ Ross McNaughton

It’s been a hectic week for Charles Puiri, putting the finishing touches on this weekend’s Auckland arm wrestling championships.

“I’ve been that busy I couldn’t even shave my beard”, he said with a laugh.

Puiri is the founder of the Freshmeat arm wrestling club in South Auckland, and stepped up to run the 2025 Auckland champs when the tournament was at risk of being cancelled.

He said the idea of running the Auckland tournament came to him when the possible cancellation was mentioned during a video meeting of the New Zealand am wrestling clubs.

“I turned to my wife and my wife gave me the rolling eyeballs, like she knew what I was thinking.”

Happily, Puiri’s wife Tesma was extremely supportive of the plan and helps out with organisation. She draws the line at competing though.

“Oh hell no, these are office arms,” she said.

RNZ Ross McNaughton

Family is a big motivation for Puiri, he described his clubmates as like whānau.

Under his watch the Auckland champs are no longer hosted in pubs, he’s shifted them to the Manukau sportshub to try and create a more family friendly atmosphere.

“Bring your kids, bring your wives, put them on a table,” Puiri said.

The family friendly atmosphere was evident when First Up attended Freshmeat training this week, although the club definitely has it’s fair share of big, strong men.

Sean Hirawani is a former powerlifter and strongman competitor. He said arm wrestling isn’t all about size and brute strength, and the technical aspects are what got him interested in the sport.

“I knew I had a lot of power coming in, but a lot of these boys were shutting me down because they knew how to pull, how to arm wrestle.”

Hiriwani is ranked fourth in the country, while Puiri is second, and last year he won the national title in the super heavyweight category.

“It’s all about static holds”, he said.

“Keeping everything nice and tight towards you. People think arm wrestling is just the arm power, but it’s actually a pulling technique. So you pull your opponent towards you, and then when you’ve got them close to your body, you lean and use your body weight.”

RNZ Ross McNaughton

Freshmeat also has some promising youngsters.

Seventeen-year-old Brayden Koia is the second ranked junior in the country. His Dad Ace has been a member for four years, and his daughters have also joined up.

“They’ll be competing on Saturday at Auckland Champs, they love it.”

As well as competing, Ace is a referee and says arm wrestling is a lifelong passion.

“My dad and his brothers used to do it when they used to have their parties and that kind of stuff and growing up watching Over the Top the movie”.

Over the Top is an 80s cult classic starring Sylverster Stallone.

It’s the definitive arm wrestling movie, and comes up in virtually every article about the sport. ‘Over the Top’ is Stallone’s character’s signature move.

First Up asked Puiri if the move was a legitimate part of arm wrestling, or just a Hollywood invention?

“You can consider it as a movement” he said.

“It’s called a regrip. They regrip to steal the height. So in arm wrestling, whoever’s the highest or gets the height on your opponent, gets the win”

RNZ Ross McNaughton

Unlike in the movie, there won’t be a $100,000 on offer on Saturday, but there is the chance to be named the strongest arm in Auckland.

“It’s going to be a big event. Family vibes, good kai, and good entertainment.” said Puiri.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand