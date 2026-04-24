MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFEducationeuropeHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandScandinaviaTransport The science of cosiness: an expert explains different duvets By MIL OSI - April 24, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand As the weather cools in the southern hemisphere and energy prices climb, many of us are trying to stay warm without cranking the heating. The doona – or duvet, if you prefer – is central to that battle. But with shelves stocked with everything from inexpensive polyester duvets to down doonas costing thousands, what’s actually worth your money? An expensive goose down doona is not automatically “warmer” than a cheaper polyester one from a discount retailer, says Rebecca Van Amber. (file image) Unsplash / Annie Spratt – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand