The science of cosiness: an expert explains different duvets

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

As the weather cools in the southern hemisphere and energy prices climb, many of us are trying to stay warm without cranking the heating.

The doona – or duvet, if you prefer – is central to that battle.

But with shelves stocked with everything from inexpensive polyester duvets to down doonas costing thousands, what’s actually worth your money?

An expensive goose down doona is not automatically “warmer” than a cheaper polyester one from a discount retailer, says Rebecca Van Amber. (file image)

Unsplash / Annie Spratt

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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