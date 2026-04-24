Teen charged with murdering Daniel Te Mataku

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Daniel Te Mataku in Wainuiomata.

Te Mataku’s body was discovered on Wainuiomata Road about 9am on 2 April.

The defendant will make their first appearance in the Hutt Valley Youth Court on Friday, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

Pritchard earlier said the death was first treated as unexplained, but police upgraded it to a homicide.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand