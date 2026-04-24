Super Round preview: Te Kaha’s grand opening, Fainga’anuku to the forwards

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A city that has endured so much finally christens its indoor stadium tonight.

The new gem of the garden city will play host to Super Round, with all sides converging on Christchurch for five matches across three days.

The Crusaders will appropriately kick off the new era against old foes, the Waratahs, on Friday night. An intriguing positional switch marks the side’s return home, with day two to start with the high-flying Hurricanes, freshly knocked off their perch, meeting a wounded Brumbies outfit.

The Blues look to back up a win they almost let slip, as they meet the Reds fresh off the bye. Rounding out the weekend will see the Highlanders against the embattled Moana Pasifika, and finally, the Chiefs, a week on from their extra-time victory over the Canes, take on the Drua, who stunned the Brums in Canberra last weekend.

Selection notes

The big news this week has been Rob Penney’s bold move to switch Leicester Fainga’anuku to seven.

The All Blacks outside back is no stranger to the pack, having played openside for both Toulon and in second-half stints for the Crusaders this season.

After losing two games in Australia, the Crusaders welcome back midfielder David Havili, who will share the captaincy with the also returning hooker Codie Taylor.

Hurricanes co-captain Du’Plessis Kirifi will play his 100th Super Rugby match, Caleb Delany returns to the starting lineup to partner with Warner Dearns in the second row, while Brayden Iose starts at number eight for the first time since round six.

Injuries to wings Caleb Tangitau and Jona Nareki have prompted changes in the Highlanders line-up, with Xavier Tito-Harris earning his first start, while Jonah Lowe shifts to the right wing and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens returns at fullback.

After nine weeks out with an ankle injury, winger Israel Leota will return to action for Moana off the bench, while midfielder Lalomilo Lalomilo also returns.

Ben Ake has been named to make his first start for the Blues at loosehead prop after debuting off the bench against the Highlanders.

Kade Banks also makes his first start of the season on the right wing, while Stephen Perofeta is back in the mix off the bench after recovering from a calf injury.

Isaac Hutchinson will make his first start for the Chiefs at fullback, while flanker Michael Loft, who played one game for the Highlanders last year, is also poised to make his debut from the bench.

Injury ward

The Chiefs are without a couple of key loose forwards, with Luke Jacobson, Kaylum Boshier and Samipeni Finau all out through injury.

Former All Blacks Julian Savea and Ngani Laumape remain sidelined for Moana.

After his electric cameo in Auckland, Highlanders fullback Finn Hurley has been ruled out, with Ethan Blackadder and Will Jordan still unavailable for the Crusaders, with Caleb Clarke missing for the Blues.

Prop Tyrel Lomax is still five weeks away from a return for the Hurricanes.

Key stats

The Crusaders’ biggest victory in their history was against the Waratahs in 2002, winning 96-19.

The Crusaders have won 15 of 16 against the Waratahs in New Zealand.

The Hurricanes have lost just three of their last 20 against Australian opposition.

The Highlanders have lost just once to Moana Pasifika.

The Drua’s win over the Brumbies ended Fiji’s 26-match losing run.

No drop goals have been scored in the Super Rugby season thus far.

Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupea leads the competition for turnovers with 11.

Crusaders vs Waratahs

7:35pm Friday, April 24

Te Kaha Stadium, Christchurch

Live blog updates on RNZ

Crusaders: 1. Finlay Brewis, 2. Codie Taylor (VC), 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Antonio Shalfoon, 5. Tahlor Cahill, 6. Dom Gardiner, 7. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Taha Kemara, 11. Macca Springer, 12. David Havili (C), 13. Braydon Ennor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Johnny McNicholl.

Reserves: 16. George Bell, 17. George Bower, 18. Seb Calder, 19. Jamie Hannah, 20. Johnny Lee, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Rivez Reihana, 23. Dallas McLeod.

Waratahs: 1. Isaac Kailea, 2. Folau Faingaa, 3. Siosifa Amone, 4. Matt Philip (c), 5. Miles Amatosero, 6. Angus Scott-Young, 7. Charlie Gamble, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Sid Harvey, 12. Lawson Creighton, 13. Joey Walton, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 15. Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: 16. Ioane Moananu, 17. Tom Lambert, 18. Dan Botha, 19. Angus Blyth, 20. Clem Halaholo, 21. Jamie Adamson, 22. Teddy Wilson, 23. Triston Reilly

Hurricanes vs Brumbies

5:05pm Saturday, 25 April

Te Kaha Stadium, Christchurch

Live blog updates on RNZ

Hurricanes: 1. Siale Lauaki, 2. Raymond Tuputupu, 3. Tevita Mafileo, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Warner Dearns, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Brayden Iose, 9. Cam Roigard, 10, Ruben Love, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jordie Barrett- co-captain, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Brad Shields, 20. Peter Lakai, 22. Ereatara Enari, 23. Jone Rova.

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Lachlan Shaw, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Declan Meredith, 11. Corey Toole, 12. David Feliuai, 13. Kadin Pritchard, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright

Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Darcy Breen, 19. Toby MacPherson, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn, 22. Tane Edmed, 23. Ollie Sapsford.

Blues vs Reds

7:35pm Saturday, 25 April

Te Kaha Stadium, Christchurch

Live blog updates on RNZ

Blues: 1. Ben Ake, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 5. Sam Darry, 6. Anton Segner, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Cole Forbes, 12. Pita Ahki, 13. AJ Lam, 14. Kade Banks, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Reserves: 16. James Mullan, 17. Mason Tupaea, 18. Sam Matenga, 19. Josh Beehre, 20. Torian Barnes, 21. Taufa Funaki, 22. Stephen Perofeta, 23. Xavi Taele.

Reds: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Matt Faessler, 3. Zane Nonggorr, 4. Seru Uru, 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 6. Joe Brial, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson, 9. Kalani Thomas, 10. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 11. Tim Ryan, 12. Hunter Paisami, 13. Josh Flook, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 15. Jock Campbell.

Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, 17. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 18. Nick Bloomfield, 19. Hamish Muller, 20. Vaiuta Latu, 21. Louis Werchon, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Treyvon Pritchard.

Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika

2:00pm Sunday, 26 April

Te Kaha Stadium, Christchurch

Live blog updates on RNZ

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc), 2. Soane Vikena, 3.Saula Ma’u, 4. Mitch Dunshea, 5. Tomás Lavanini, 6. Oliver Haig, 7. Veveni Lasaqa, 8. Nikora Broughton, 9. Adam Lennox, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Xavier Tito-Harris, 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc), 13. Tanielu Tele’a, 14. Jonah Lowe, 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Reserves: 16. Jack Taylor, 17. Josh Bartlett, 18. Angus Ta’avao, 19. Te Kamaka Howden, 20. Hugh Renton, 21. Lucas Casey, 22. Folau Fakatava, 23. Taine Robinson.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Abraham Pole, 2. Millennium Sanerivi, 3. Chris Apoua, 4. Allan Craig, 5. Jimmy Tupou, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c), 7. Semisi Paea, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Patrick Pellegrini, 11. Glen Vaihu, 12. Tevita Latu, 13. Solomon Alaimalo, 14. Tuna Tuitama, 15. William Havili.

Reserves: 16. Mamoru Harada, 17. Malakai Hala-Ngatai, 18. Paula Latu, 19. Tom Savage, 20. Ola Tauelangi, 21. Augustine Pulu, 22. Lalomilo Lalomilo, 23. Israel Leota.

Chiefs vs Fijian Drua

4:30pm Sunday, April 26

Te Kaha Stadium, Christchurch

Live blog updates on RNZ

Chiefs: 1. Jared Profitt, 2. Brodie McAlister, 3. George Dyer, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c), 6. Simon Parker, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Daniel Sinkinson, 12. Quinn Tupaea (vc), 13. Kyle Brown, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Isaac Hutchinson (debut).

Reserves: 16. Tyrone Thompson, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Benét Kumeroa, 19. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Michael Loft*, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Tepaea Cook-Savage, 23. Lalakai Foketi.

Drua: 1. Haereiti Hetet, 2. Zuriel Togiatama, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Message Vocevoce, 5. Temo Mayanavanua (cc), 6. Etonia Waqa, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Isoa Tuwai, 9. Frank Lomani (cc), 10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Virimi Vakatawa, 13. Maika Tuitubou (debut), 14. Taniela Rakuro, 15. Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: 16. Kavaia Tagivetaua, 17. Emosi Tuqiri, 18. Peni Ravai, 19. Isoa Nasilasila, 20. Elia Canakaivata, 21. Simione Kuruvoli, 22. Kemu Valetini, 23. Inia Tabuavou.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand