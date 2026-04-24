Remember road safety this Anzac weekend

Source: New Zealand Police

So far in 2026, provisionally 102 people have lost their lives on roads - that’s nearly a death every day this year.

“With 17 deaths in April alone, that number is far too high,” says Inspector Peter McKennie, acting Director of Road Policing.

So, as New Zealanders gather to commemorate Anzac Day and attend dawn services this weekend, Police advise road safety should be everyone’s priority.

Inspector McKennie reminds motorists Police will have a highly visible presence on roads across the country throughout the long weekend.

“Our officers will be patrolling roads at any time and at any place to prevent unsafe driving and reduce the risk of serious harm.

“Where we see unsafe behaviour, we will take action. There is no excuse for putting lives at risk.”

Police will be focused on the behaviours that continue to contribute to death and serious injury on our roads - seatbelt use, impairment from alcohol, drugs or fatigue, distraction and speed. These are a priority every day, not just on long weekends.

“Split-second decisions behind the wheel can put lives at risk.”

“Choosing to slow down, buckle up, put the phone away or organise a sober ride home can be the difference in making it safely to your destination – or not making it at all.”

Inspector McKennie said while Police will be doing their part, responsibility ultimately sits with every driver and rider.

“If you’re travelling this weekend, your job is simple: make sure you and your passengers get home safely.”

Police are also urging road users to take extra care as seasonal conditions change. Recent severe weather has left many roads affected, and reduced visibility or damaged infrastructure may increase risk.

“Don’t get complacent,” says Inspector McKennie.

“With parts of the country impacted by severe weather events this week, drivers should be extremely vigilant – drive to the conditions, stay alert, and be prepared to adjust your plans if visibility or road conditions deteriorate.”

Planning ahead is key.

“Allow plenty of time for your journey so you’re not tempted to take risks. Whether you’re heading away or returning home, rushing increases danger.”

Anyone travelling during the long weekend should check the NZTA Journey Planner for up-to-date information on travel times, roadworks, closures and delays.

“Remember ANZAC for the right reasons not the wrong ones. We want everyone to get to their friends and whānau safely – and back home again,” McKennie said.

ENDS

Note to editors:

Provisional number of road deaths taken from the Ministry of Transport website as of 22 April 2026.

MIL OSI