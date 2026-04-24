Person dead after single-vehicle crash in Wellsford

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

One person has died following a serious crash in Wellsford north of Auckland on Thursday night.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash on Waiteitei Road at about 10.20pm.

The sole occupant died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand