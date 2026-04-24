‘One Final Mission’ for White Ferns great Suzie Bates before retirement

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP/FADEL SENNA

One of New Zealand’s most celebrated cricketers has announced her retirement from the international game, but not before one last crack at a another world title.

Suzie Bates has announced that after a 20-year career, the T20 World Cup in England in June/July will be the final time she plays for the White Ferns.

The 38-year-old’s been a fixture in the New Zealand team ever since debuting against India in 2006, rewriting several records along the way, while at the same time, witnessing and experiencing the transition of the women’s game from amateur to professional.

“When I look back on the past twenty-plus years, I can’t quite believe how quickly the time has gone,” Bates said.

“I’m immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times, and I’ve been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, teammate, cricketer, and athlete for this team.

“Words can’t truly express my gratitude to all my teammates and coaches along the way,” she said.

Bates, from Dunedin, was destined for international glory, after making her domestic debut for Otago as a 15-year-old in 2003.

A talented sportswoman, Bates also represented New Zealand on the global stage in basketball, appearing for the Tall Ferns at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

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But she would give up the sport to focus on cricket shortly after, going on to become the all-time leading run-scorer in Women’s T20 Internationals (4717*) and fourth in Women’s ODIs (5964*),

Bates is also the first female cricketer to appear in 350 international matches and score 25,000 career runs (international and domestic).

She also captained New Zealand on 151 occasions between 2011-2018, guiding the side in several ICC tournament finals.

Current captain Melie Kerr said Bates is one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

“Growing up Suzie was my role model, and I was fortunate enough to make the team when she was captain,” Kerr said.

“Her record speaks for itself, she’s paved the way for a long time in women’s cricket, and what she’s done for cricket, the women’s game, and sport in New Zealand, she should be very proud of.

“She’ll be hugely missed, but I know she’s still got a bit more left in the tank,” she said.

And that last bit of energy will be channelled in England later this year, when the White Ferns attempt to defend their T20 World Cup title, with New Zealand Cricket confirming Bates will be named as part of the squad at an announcement at her former school, Otago Girls’ High School next Wednesday.

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“I have one final mission: to head to the UK – a place that holds so many special memories for me – and win another World Cup,” Bates said.

“I’m going to give every ounce of my energy to this final quest, dedicating every minute to helping this team play the kind of cricket we, and our country, can be proud of.”

Bates Statistics:

Captained the White Ferns in 151 matches (79 ODIs, 72 T20Is)

First woman to play 350 international matches

First woman to score 25,000 career runs (international and domestic)

The all-time leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is (4717*)

White Ferns all-time leading run scorer in ODIs and fourth in women’s One Day International cricket (5964*)

145 international wickets (83 ODI, 62 T20I)

The most catches in women’s ODIs (93) and T20Is (96)

Player of the Tournament at the 2013 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

The first cricketer to win the ICC Women’s ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year Awards in the same year (2016)

Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist (2022)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winner (2024)

Attended 14 ICC World Cups (9 T20I, 5 ODI)

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand