NRL: NZ Warriors v Dolphins – what you need to know

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Photosport

After back-to-back wins to put their NRL championship bid back on track, NZ Warriors take their bandwagon on the road to Wellington for an Anzac Day encounter with the Dolphins.

This fixture is the first of two home games staged outside Auckland this season – they will face North Queensland Cowboys at the new One NZ Stadium in Christchurch in June.

“We always talk about one team, one country, not just Auckland,” coach Andrew Webster said. “We’re just excited for everyone to have a piece of the Warriors.”

Wellington hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Auckland side. This will be their 12th visit to the capital this millennium for a record of four wins, six losses and a draw.

Some of those games have been opponents’ home games, brought across the Tasman in the hope of attracting bigger crowds.

“I’ve been there four times now – this will be the fourth – but not once sold out, so to have that many fans and give them the opportunity to take the game on the road is awesome,” Webster said.

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s game:

History

The Dolphins have only existed since 2023, but the Warriors helped give them a sneaky preview of NRL life, when they were based at their Redcliffe home during Covid.

The two sides have played six times since then, splitting the rivalry 3-3.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Warriors won the inaugural meeting 30-8 in June 2023, with halfback Shaun Johnson and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak both scoring try doubles, and Johnson slotting 5/5 from the tee. That remains their biggest win against the Dolphins.

Three months later, the Dolphins turned the tables 34-10 at Suncorp Stadium, the widest margin between them.

Last time they met in the regular season last August, the visitors prevailed 20-18 at Go Media Stadium, despite another try double from Watene-Zelezniak. The Warriors led 18-16 late, but saw their hopes dashed, when Kiwis wing Jamayne Isaako scored a try in the 78th minute.

The Dolphins also emerged on top 38-34 of a pre-season match-up this year, but the Warriors led 34-20 with 10 minutes remaining, before letting in three converted tries to Tevita Naufahu, John Fineanganofo and Brian Pouniu, all Auckland-born teenagers.

Form

After a two-game skid, the Warriors have now achieved back-to-back wins against Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans to put their campaign back on track.

With five wins and two losses, they sit second on the competition table after seven rounds, two points behind Penrith Panthers, and ahead of Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters on points differential.

They led the league in set completion (84 percent), try assists (33), kicks (151), kick metres (4645) and intercepts (5).

Dally M-leading front-rower Jackson Ford also topped post-contract metres (538), while halfback Tanah Boyd trailed only St George-Illawarra Dragons half Daniel Atkinson in kicks (119) and kicking metres (3855).

Brett Phibbs/Photosport

Hooker Wayde Egan was second in dummy-half runs (35), behind Melbourne’s Harry Grant (46).

The Dolphins are on a three-game losing slump that has them 12th on the table, with two wins and four losses. Over the past month, they have fallen to Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith, with only a bye round breaking up their horror run.

Last week, they were 18-0 down at halftime against the Panthers, but rallied to take a 22-18 lead midway through the second half, before Penrith forced Golden Point and then won with a Nathan Cleary field goal.

The Dolphins present a very similar style to Gold Coast, with gamebreakers across their backline.

They led the league in short dropouts (10), while centre Herbie Farnworth was ahead in offloads (25). Second-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (along with Titans centre Phillip Sami) was Ford’s nearest rival in post-contact metres (485).

Anzac Round

You’d think an encounter between New Zealand and Australian teams would be an integral part of any Anzac Round – but you’d be wrong.

Bizarrely, the traditional Anzac Cup game is between the Roosters and Dragons, and began in 2002.

In fact, it took the NRL seven years to realise there was no ‘Anzac Day’ without NZ – they even gave the Warriors byes that week in 2004 and 2005.

Another six years later, they were finally allowed to host an Anzac Day game. From 2009-23, with that one exception, they were required to visit Melbourne Storm, where they won two and drew one from 13 games, including a record 70-10 hiding in 2022.

Photosport

In 2025, they lost 27-24 to Gold Coast at Mt Smart, but last year, they accounted for Newcastle Knights 26-12 at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium.

Wellington’s Hnry Stadium is apparently sold out for the Dolphins fixture, with 34,500 expected to attend. That would make it the third-biggest crowd in club history, after three games staged at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Teams

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Mitchell Barnett, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Marata Niukore, 20. Luke Hanson

Reserves: 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22. Adam Pompey, 23. Makaia Tafua

Coach Andrew Webster has made one forced change to the team that overcame the Titans, with fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad aggravating a neck injury suffered three weeks ago, replaced by Taine Tuaupiki.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is retained in the midfield, with Alofiana Khan-Pereira on the wing, but incumbent centre Adam Pompey returns from suspension among the reserves and may yet work his way back into the gameday squad.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita will appear in his 100th game for the club, seven years after debuting against Gold Coast Titans.

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Brad Schneider, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Tom Gilbert, 9. Max Plath, 10. Francis Molo, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13. Morgan Knowles

Interchange: 14. Ray Stone, 15. Thomas Flegler, 16. Felise Kaufusi, 17. Trai Fuller, 18. Lewis Symonds, 19. Tevita Naufahu

Reserves: 20. Brian Pouniu, 21. Oryn Keeley, 22. John Fineanganofo

Meanwhile, Dolphins coach Kirstian Woolf has promoted Brad Schneider into five-eighth, replacing former Warrior Kodi Nikorima, who was suspended two games for dangerous contract that left Penrith Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny with a broken leg.

Player to watch

Lower Hutt-born halfback Isaiya Katoa, 22, has been touted as one of the NRL’s up-and-coming stars and captains the Dolphins, playing every game of their 2025 campaign.

“Katoa is a classy halfback that controls things, so we’ve got to know where he is at all times,” Webster said.

Kiwi player to watch

Kiwis wing Jamayne Isaako is generally acknowledge as one of the best goalkickers in the competition and has led the NRL in scoring since the Dolphins debuted in 2023.

He scored the winning try against the Warriors at Mt Smart last season, so he’s threat from anywhere on the park.

They said it

“They’ve got the same type of threats. If there’s a loose ball on the ground and you don’t pick it up, they can go 100 metres.

“If you put a bad kick in, they can pick it up and go 100. There are so many things similar, but this forward pack, against Penrith last week, I thought they went after it.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster compares the Dolphins with Gold Coast Titans

“It’s hard to take. I thought we did enough to win the game.

“We put ourselves in a great position, but it hurts when you walk away feeling like you didn’t get what you deserved.”

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf reflects on an extra-time loss to Penrith

What will happen

Key to the result may be the Warriors’ ability to play defence all over the field. The Dolphins’ win at Mt Smart last year was founded on their long-range threat.

Warriors by five.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand