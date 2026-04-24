NRL: Dependable Adam Pompey victim of NZ Warriors’ depth dilemma

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jeremy Ng/www.photosport.nz

For most of the past three seasons, Adam Pompey has been an indispensable part of the NZ Warriors line-up.

Sport has a saying, the best ability is availability, and the 100-game veteran has been that for the Auckland NRL team, playing every minute of every game last year and falling short in 2023, only when he was sin-binned during their final playoff loss to Brisbane Broncos.

Two months into the 2026 season, he has already missed three games – one for the birth of his baby daughter and two under suspension for dangerous contact.

This week, he has been named only among the extended reserves to face the Dolphins in Wellington, potentially his fourth missed game, but his first through non-selection.

Welcome to coach Andrew Webster’s heartache.

While Pompey served his judicial punishment, Webster shifted veteran Roger Tuivasa-Sheck back into the midfield and handed newcomer Alofiana Khan-Pereira his Warriors debut on the wing, moves that helped halt a two-game skid and break an 11-year hoodoo against Melbourne Storm.

“It was tough, because I think Adam’s been a real big part of this team since 2023,” Webster said.

“He’s been available for selection, barring suspension, virtually the whole time, so a really tough decision.

“Adam’s one of the best defensive centres in the game and he can create for people around him, so I know he’ll be working hard and it’ll be good competition, but Lofi gets the nod this week and he’s earned it.”

Khan-Pereira – the 2024 NRL tryscoring champion – showed his prowess last week, with a double against Gold Coast Titans, with Webster admitting his emergence smoothed the way for Tuivasa-Sheck to move infield.

“He’s got that touch of brilliance and that speed, and I was just happy to see that hard work pay off,” Webster said.

“We’ve got Adam Pompey back at the moment, so he has to make sure he keeps that spot. I know he will if he works hard and I know Adam’s not going to make it easy for him as well.

“Lots of good competition for the squad and I’m happy for Lofi.”

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Of course, Webster has already had to search his conscience for that balance between loyalty and opportunity.

Two weeks ago, after two losses, he was accused of trying to fix something that wasn’t broken, when he dropped five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita to accommodate Luke Metcalf coming off a 10-month knee injury.

He also moved Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad into centre to make room for Taine Tuaupiki’s X-factor at fullback.

Both Harris-Tavita and Nicoll-Klokstad had starred in the season-opening win over Sydney Roosters, but when the former was concussed early against Canberra Raiders and the latter shifted to the halves, the door opened for Metcalf and Tuaupiki.

“The last two weeks, we said, ‘Right, this is what we’re settling on, we’re going with it’, and we haven’t had the success we wanted,” Webster confessed at the time.

“We’ve had really good players come back into the team and disruptions with injuries, and it’s been hard to fit 17 players and we probably haven’t had that cohesion we normally have.

“It’s always one for the coach, when you pick teams. I still believe we’ve had 17 great players on the field the last two weeks that could have got us victory, if they played their best football – that’s how much faith we have in them.

“We could have gone in another direction and they would have done the job too. We didn’t go that way and now we have to find the 17 that fit the right holes.”

After consecutive victories, Webster is back at that crossroads, with Pompey the first collateral damage.

Webster has more difficult decisions looming next week, when Metcalf (hamstring), Nicoll-Klokstad (neck) and Te Maire Martin (broken leg) are projected to return from injury, with forward Tanner Stowers-Smith (hamstring) and centre Rocco Berry (shoulder) also due back next month.

His biggest dilemma will again be the contest between Harris-Tavita, Metcalf and in-form Tanah Boyd for the two half positions.

“Whenever I look two ahead for selection, it always ends up sorting itself out for whatever reason,” Webster said.

“I’ll worry about it next week and the boys this week don’t have to worry about it either, just be themselves and, when those players return, we’ll see how they go.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand