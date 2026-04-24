Meat processor fire puts one in hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

St John

A person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a South Island meat processor, where an oil burner kept igniting.

Two trucks from Cheviot and a tanker were initially called to the scene just before 6am.

Two other pumps were also called in.

The fire was small and put out, and the building was made safe.

Hato Hone St John said it took one person in a moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand