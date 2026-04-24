Issues with update to TVNZ+ platform cuts access for thousands of customers

Source: Radio New Zealand

A new version of the TVNZ plus streaming platform has left thousands of customers unable to access it.

The update would allow the state owned broadcaster to charge for sports events, and offer greater personalisation for viewers, but means users with older televisions were now shut out.

While TVNZ claimed the switch was seamless for most of its 800,000 accounts, support had officially ended for 2015/2016 Samsung TVs, prompting a wave of social media complaints.

Consumer’s technical specialist Nick Gelling told Nine to Noon, monetisation of services was driving a lot of digital design.

But, Gelling said this could come at the expense of consumers who were dealing with reduced reliability as a result.

Gelling said he didn’t know the numbers of how many customers had been impacted but with 800,000 accounts, it could easily be in the tens of thousands.

“It’s best practice to give lots of notice [before an update]… there’s been some confusion over which devices are supported and which aren’t.

“It’s been a bit rushed and maybe the changes haven’t been communicated well enough.”

When an upgrade to an app was designed for advertisers rather than viewers, Gelling said it was “not great for the public trust”.

For anyone who found they could no longer access the app on their television, Gelling said on work around that would be cheaper than a newer TV would be getting a plug in device for streaming.

“Load TVNZ onto that and you should be good to go,” he said.

In a statement, TVNZ said the majority of users found the transition straightforward and access for all viewers was a priority.

Given the rate of growth of the platform, it said a replatform of the technology was necessary and it had been a “massive, self-funded investment”.

“Ahead of the change we carried out extensive user testing. But with any large-scale re-platform, it’s expected that issues will emerge when you pull the trigger.”

TVNZ said its teams were ready for this and updates were being rolled out daily.

TVNZ+ would no longer be accessible for 2015/2016 Samsung TV models, it said, as it could no longer be supported safely and reliably.

“While the new platform gives us the ability to offer paid content in future, this replatform is fundamentally about modernising ageing infrastructure.

“We’re working hard to address issues as quickly as possible, and the service will continue to stabilise and improve.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand