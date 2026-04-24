Health and Employment – NZNO members to consider new offer from Te Whatu Ora

Nurses, midwives and health care assistants who are members of NZNO have received a proposed terms of settlement offer from Te Whatu Ora.

Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa NZNO Chief Executive Paul Goulter says the offer was the first received since June 2025.

“It will now be up to our 36,000 Te Whatu Ora members to decide collectively and democratically whether the offer is good enough or they want to continue campaigning,” Paul Goulter says.

The NZNO bargaining team will spend the next few weeks speaking with members about the details of the offer, he says.

“While this process is underway in the lead up to a membership ballot, it is not appropriate for me to go into any details in the proposed terms of settlement. It is important that members hear the details first,” Paul Goulter says.