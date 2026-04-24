Firecrews battle blaze at home in Auckland’s Te Atatu

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

Firefighters in Auckland are battling a house fire.

Fire and Emergency said it got multiple calls to the blaze in Te Atatu at 5.50am.

It says the fire at the two-storey home on Mcleod Road was well-involved when they arrived.

The road was closed as four fire crews and a support vehicle responded.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand