DYXnet Wins Bronze Stevie® for Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (Nasdaq: VNET) and a leading enterprise network and ICT service provider in Greater China, has been honored thefor Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation at the 13th annual Asia-Pacific StevieAwards.

Gaining this prestigious recognition not only affirms DYXnet’s dedication to delivering professional, high-quality ICT services but also underscores its ongoing commitment to advancing with the fast-evolving technological landscape—particularly in the AI era—empowering enterprises to achieve seamless digital transformation through innovative, integrated solutions.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 24 years.

This accolade celebrates DYXnet’s proven expertise in guiding enterprises through the complexities of the AI era. By combining thoughtful strategic planning with precise, end-to-end execution, DYXnet has created a powerful, unified infrastructure that seamlessly brings together high-performance AI computing, flexible cloud resources, reliable network connectivity, and comprehensive cybersecurity protections.

This integrated “AI+ Cloud-Network-Cybersecurity” approach empowers businesses to deploy and scale AI initiatives with confidence—whether through rapid private AI environments, intelligent operations automation (AIOps), or tailored enterprise AI applications that enhance decision-making, streamline processes, and boost overall efficiency. It effectively addresses critical demands such as surging computational requirements, secure hybrid environments, regulatory compliance, optimized resource use, and seamless multi-cloud connectivity, all while maintaining robust data protection.

These capabilities have already delivered tangible value across industries: improving production efficiency and security modernization in manufacturing, accelerating R&D cycles in emerging technology sectors, and strengthening operational resilience through compliant, high-performance infrastructure.

As a trusted enterprise network service provider in Hong Kong and Greater China, DYXnet places strong emphasis on the transformative power of AI. The company is committed to empowering enterprises with greater agility, resilience, and innovation through its one-stop “AI + Cloud + Network + Cybersecurity” solutions, and was amongst the first ICT service providers in the regions to obtain the prestigious ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI management systems last year. The company continues to turn strategic vision into tangible outcomes, enabling enterprises to achieve secure, intelligent, and sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/90470

Hashtag: #DYXnet #第一線 #AI #雲網安

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