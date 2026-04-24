Dame Noeline Taurua and Netball NZ mend bridges ahead of Commonwealth Games

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Dame Noeline Taurua’s second media appearance since being stood-down, then reinstated, as Silver Ferns coach was vastly different to her first.

It’s been nearly six months since Taurua’s media blitz in early November, a week after she was reinstated.

In September, one of the most tumultuous periods for the sport in New Zealand was set in motion when Taurua and her coaching team were suspended over concerns about the high-performance environment, sparked by player complaints.

Taurua was reinstated 51 days later but the saga played out in the public for weeks and eventually led to resignations at the top of the sport.

Jane Patterson was announced interim chief executive officer in mid-January, following the resignation of Jennie Wyllie in December after a disastrous year.

In February, multiple Netball NZ board members, including chairperson Matt Whineray, also stepped down.

It was clear when Taurua spoke to the press a week after she was restored as head coach that she and Netball NZ were not on the same page.

Netball NZ (NNZ) said the two parties had agreed to embed changes to the Silver Ferns’ programme and environment, while Taurua maintained she had not agreed to any.

It also seemed the two parties had different perceptions as to what led to the suspension.

But Friday was an opportunity for a show of unity, with the announcement of Australian coach Briony Akle as Taurua’s assistant coach for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July.

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Taurua and Patterson stood side by side to confirm Akle’s appointment.

Patterson was speaking to the media for the first time since her appointment and spoke warmly of Taurua.

“She’s one of the great coaches in world netball, we know that and we’ve developed a really genuine connection over the last couple of months,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she phoned Taurua the first day she started.

“I wanted to walk the talk. Leadership is about people and communication and I wanted to put the past behind us; we had the opportunity to turn a new leaf.”

Taurua described her relationship with NNZ as “really good”.

“We learn, we move on my relationship has been really good and it’s been reinvigorated and we all want to do well,” Taurua said.

Patterson also acknowledged the reputational hit NNZ took after a bruising 2025.

“Netball New Zealand has been through a really difficult time and we’ve heard from our people, the netball community.

“We have to rebuild trust and confidence across all of those groups, at the very centre it has to be people and it has to be about communication. That is the commitment that the New Zealand netball leadership is making and it’s already underway.”

Patterson’s other priority has been working on the future of the ANZ Premiership from 2027.

She said the model had to be sustainable.

“It’s not just what netball’s facing, it’s what sport across a number of the codes are facing is how can the sport be sustainable but also be fit for purpose – right size, right fit for the sport in New Zealand.”

AAP / Photosport

In mid-January, NNZ also announced Chelsea Lane’s appointment as head of performance Silver Ferns following Stephen Hotter’s resignation after three years as high performance lead.

Taurua said she had been working closely with Lane, whose background includes leadership roles in basketball’s NBA.

“Her knowledge base is massive; she’s been very open to hear what’s happening in the environment and areas that we can tweak and be better on. It’s been a joy to work with her and learn from her.”

Given that Taurua did not coach a single Test in 2025, the Silver Ferns’ build up to the Commonwealth Games will be challenging to say the least.

Yvette McCausland-Durie stepped in as interim coach for the series win against South Africa in September.

Despite Taurua’s reinstatement, McCausland-Durie stayed on for the series against Australia, and the Northern tour, which ended with a series win over England.

When the Silver Ferns finally get together in early July for a three-day camp, it will bizarrely mark the first time in 18 months Taurua gets to be face to face with her players.

There will be no time for trials, with Taurua and the national selectors picking players on their domestic league form.

Last month, Taurua caught up with the Silver Ferns currently playing in the Australian league at their respective Suncorp Super Netball franchises.

Last week she spent time in Invercargill at the Steel where she connected with national squad members and plans to get around the other franchises in the next two weeks.

Is she confident everyone in the room will be able to feel comfortable, given what went down in 2025?

“I’m confident but those are the things we’ve got to make sure we tick off as we go. Working with our psych, working with the New Zealand Players’ Association, working with individuals that we are currently doing at the moment, all with the intent that when we get together we’re ready to go.

“I would like to think that the planning and the work we are doing at the moment will set us up nicely for when we come together.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Taurua is feeling buoyant about their chances in Glasgow – “I’m really excited by what I saw last year.”

The Silver Ferns get together for a three-day camp on 5 July, before flying to the UK, where they will first base themselves in Manchester for a six day camp.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand