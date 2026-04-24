China’s Hainan Launches $730,000 Flight Voucher Campaign to Attract Global Tourists

Source: Media Outreach

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – On April 22, Hainan, China’s southern tropical island province, partnered with the international online travel platform Trip.com to officially launch a flight voucher program worth RMB 5 million (approximately $730,000), aimed at further reducing air travel costs for inbound tourists.

Illustration of participation in the promotional campaign.

According to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, the promotional campaign, titled “Discount Flights to Hainan, Enjoyable Vacations,” kicked off on April 22 and will run until August 30. The campaign is being rolled out simultaneously across more than 30 Trip.com global sites, with flight discounts as the core incentive to ensure benefits are passed directly to tourists.

The campaign offers two tiers of vouchers. Tourists from seven Southeast Asian countries (Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia) as well as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Macao (China), and Taiwan (China) can enjoy an RMB 400 (about $58) discount on flight purchases of RMB 1,600 or more. Tourists from other overseas countries are eligible for a discount of RMB 600 (about $87) on flight bookings of at least RMB 3,000.

During the event, tourists can simply log into the Trip.com app, navigate to the “Flights” section on the homepage, and book round-trip tickets on designated airlines from non-Chinese mainland cities directly to Hainan’s two major cities: Haikou and Sanya. Each user is limited to one discount. The subsidy is calculated based on the number of traveling passengers in a single order and can be combined with standard Trip.com promotions. However, the discount applies only if the settled fare for each individual passenger meets the minimum spending threshold. For details, please refer to the official Trip.com platform announcements.

To enhance the travel experience, Hainan’s cultural and tourism authorities have collaborated closely with Trip.com to provide clear instructions for users, streamline the voucher application process, and create a seamless loop from policy coordination to actual consumer spending.

In addition to airfare discounts, Hainan has introduced six premium tour routes highlighting the island’s diverse attractions, along with ten ocean-themed routes connecting key coastal sites. These offerings cover a wide range of tourism products, including family educational tours, coastal vacations, health and wellness leisure, cultural and nature exploration, theme park visits, outdoor sports, and local culinary experiences. This provides international tourists with immersive getaway options and enriches Hainan’s inbound tourism product portfolio.

Notably, an exclusive benefit package for inbound tourists to Hainan was launched earlier on April 17. Available on the NihaoChina app, the UnionPay app, and the “Kuyou Hainan” WeChat mini-program, the package unlocks a full range of benefits across the entire travel chain, including dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, entertainment, health, and wellness. The 6th Asian Beach Games are currently underway in Sanya, Hainan, and all overseas athletes, team officials, and relevant delegates are also eligible to enjoy these benefits.

Tourists can easily claim this exclusive benefit package in just three steps: First, log in to the aforementioned platforms to view the full promotional details; second, call the dedicated service hotline to make a reservation; third, present a valid passport, Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Residents, or relevant Asian Beach Games credentials for verification at participating stores or scenic spots to enjoy the respective benefits.

Hainan currently offers visa-free entry to citizens from 86 countries and regions, greatly enhancing the convenience of inbound travel. Since the Hainan Free Trade Port initiated its island-wide independent customs operations, inbound tourism to the province has experienced explosive growth. In the first quarter of this year, Hainan welcomed over 495,000 inbound tourists, marking a year-on-year increase of over 54%.

Hashtag: #HainanDepartmentofTourism

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.