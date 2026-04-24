Can Te Kaha dethrone our national stadium?

Source: Radio New Zealand

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It’s been officially declared our national stadium. The home of countless historic New Zealand sporting moments.

From two Rugby World Cup wins, to New Zealand’s first ever cricket test victory, the home of the flour bomb test, to the Black Caps’ record low score of 26, and Hannah Wilkinson’s history creating goal.

But could Eden Park be usurped as New Zealand’s National Stadium?

The title was formally bestowed on the Kingsland venue only earlier this month as part of the new Auckland City deal and will allow for Eden Park to host more events outside of the sporting arena.

During the announcement, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the deal was to ensure Eden Park can grow into the national stadium “it can and should be”.

But is there already a challenger to the throne?

Though a ball has yet to be kicked in an official capacity, some are already calling Te Kaha in Christchurch, the country’s new spiritual sporting home.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge has emphatically declared Te Kaha the new national stadium.

“I think we’ll claim it, won’t we? And I think it’s fair. Everybody who’s walked in here has said, ‘wow, this place, it’s so special.’ There’s something different about this to any other venue in the country. I just think there’s no better place in the country, so it’s got to be New Zealand’s National Stadium.”

Serious shots fired at Auckland.

Auckland’s premier venue has long been subject of debate, with several pitches for a new waterfront stadium never coming to fruition.

Recently, both Auckland Cricket and Rugby moved out of Eden Park, to put more emphasis on larger events.

Having grown up in the city, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told RNZ it was “tough” to say whether Te Kaha had overtaken Eden Park as the national stadium.

“I gotta say, it’s a world class stadium. It was a pleasure to open it three or four weeks ago. I’ll be there tonight,” he said.

One region which has often been touted as an ideal home for a national stadium is Wellington, with Te Kaha prompting a few Hurricanes to look in their own backyard.

Jordie Barrett said the people of of Christchurch deserved Te Kaha, and laughed off suggestions the Hurricanes needed a new home.

“I don’t want to go there, I’ll probably annoy a few people but we have been battling the elements for a while so might not have been a bad idea but these things cost a lot of money and take a lot of time so we are just grateful we have a couple to enjoy in New Zealand now.”

Crusaders skipper David Havili said Te Kaha was more than just a stadium.

“It’s huge, this team has always been for the people, it’s been a long time coming and this stadium is for the people of Christchurch.”

Mansbridge said the stadium will speak for itself.

“Let’s get Super Round in, 75,000 people through this weekend. Let’s then get a couple of All Blacks tests in here, and then let’s have a vote. I think it’ll win the vote, the popular vote.”

While far from the first to weigh in on the national stadium debate, Mansbridge and Christchurch may just have the best case to date.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand