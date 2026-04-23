What to do, and not do, at an Anzac Day Dawn Service

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

The Dawn Service has been part of Anzac Day commemorations across New Zealand since 1939. The service, which traditionally begins with a military parade, is a formal way to honour New Zealanders killed in combat, as well as servicemen and women both returned and still serving.

Attendance at dawn services has grown hugely in recent years, but if you’ve never been to one it can be a bit daunting (even if you find it easy to get up pre-dawn on a public holiday).

Don’t worry, we’re here for you. RSA spokesperson Rachel Riley has bravely answered all the questions we had about the Dawn Service but were too embarrassed to ask.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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