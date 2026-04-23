Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry riding the highs of the club’s success

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

Wellington Phoenix’s stand-in captain Mackenzie Barry has experienced the lows of the A-League when seasons imploded and losses stacked up, now she is leading the team into the uncharted territory of finals football.

Barry has been a rock in defence for the Phoenix since the inaugural season and is the women’s most-capped player.

She has started 91 of the team’s 97 matches in their history, including all 20 games in the record-breaking 2025-26 regular season.

A second-place finish in the recently completed regular season guaranteed the Phoenix a place in the post-season for the first time in their five seasons.

Finally cracking into the top six teams in the A-League has been a long, and at times challenging, road for Barry.

“There’s been some really tough seasons and some really big highs this season especially.

“It really feels like I’ve been working really hard for the past four seasons and to finally make the finals has been a really big reward.

“I just feel so excited and so proud of what we’ve achieved. It was still a really hard season, even though we’ve got the results we wanted. No game is an easy win.”

Barry is confident this season is not a one-off, results wise.

When the Phoenix launched their women’s team, the investment came with the expectation the team would be near the top of the competition. Instead 10th, 11th, eighth and ninth were where the Phoenix finished their first four seasons.

Barry said the team trained at “one of the best facilities in the whole league” and were well looked after in preparation for away games.

“I think even though it’s not verbally said that there is an expectation for us to do well. I think we can see the investment that’s been put into our team and compared to other women’s teams in the A-League, it’s miles ahead of them.

“Especially this season with Bev [Priestman] coming in and some really strong international [players], we can see that the club really believes in us and are pushing for us to do well this season.”

While the team were not getting the results they in previous seasons, Barry was still putting in performances worthy of attention.

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“It’s definitely built my resilience. I mean, I’m not perfect either, I’ve not always had my best games in previous seasons.

“It’s a tough league, and I think being from New Zealand and having to travel and not always having the access to internationals as well in the first two seasons definitely was a bit harder for sure.

“But I’ve grown a lot I think mentally in that aspect and how to bounce back from setbacks has been huge.”

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Barry has the captain’s armband to see out the season after taking over from CJ Bott, who is expecting her first child in July.

The defender has also covered in the role, when called on, in previous seasons.

“It’s so exciting to be leading this team, especially now that we’re making history, which is amazing.

“I’ve always been in and around the leadership group, so I’ve got a little bit of experience, but leading at this level was new for me as well but it’s something I’m really enjoying.”

A top-two finish this season has earned the Phoenix a week off to watch lower finishing clubs battle in Elimination Finals for a place in the semi-finals.

After this weekend the Phoenix will find out whether it is Canberra United, Brisbane Roar or Adelaide United that they will play in a two-leg semi-final.

Barry is not too worried which team ends up as their opponent.

“I think we’re a good enough team that we can beat any of them. So it’ll be just great to know as soon as possible so we can start specifically preparing for that team.”

Porirua Park

Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

The Phoenix have locked in Porirua Park for the home leg of the semi-final.

The small suburban stadium has a little over 1000 seats available in the existing stand and will have a temporary stand built at the northern end of the ground to boost capacity for the 10 May clash.

Players across the women’s A-League, via a Professional Footballers Australia survey, have voted Porirua Park and Wellington’s newly named Hnry Stadium as the two best venues for game-day atmosphere in the competition.

Also on the field, Hnry Stadium scored very strongly for pitch quality with an average of 4.7 out of five and Porirua Park slightly behind with 3.8.

“The fans are amazing every time we play there and we love playing there.

“It’s definitely hard to beat us when we’ve got the fans cheering for us and you can hear everything they say on the field, it’s like playing with the 12th man. So it’s really encouraging and is definitely an advantage.”

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Connection with the fans has been increasing as the Phoenix moved up the competition standings.

“We’ve always had a really good fan base, but definitely this year it’s grown a lot.

“The fans coming down after the games have been amazing. They all want things to be signed and are saying things like ‘you’re my favourite player’ or ‘I want to be like you when I grow up’, which is so sweet.

“It’s definitely new to me.”

Two-year project

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Barry is on to her fourth coach with the club that gave her a chance as a teenager back in 2021. But this one is different.

“I think having Bev for two seasons, it’s definitely a two-year project, if we can win [the Grand Final] this season, that’d be amazing.

“But I think we’ve done really well so far. It’s our first time with a lot of new people coming together, new coaching, new management, so we’ve progressed a lot.

“Next season I think we can expect an even greater result.”

Barry will be around to help the progression continue as one of 11 squad members on the club’s books for the 2026-27 season.

Part of why Barry has stuck with Phoenix is being part of a pathway for the next generation.

Barry has looked into other clubs overseas, “but I think the pros of playing with the Phoenix have always outweighed moving”.

“Something I lacked and other generations before me would have lacked is a clear pathway to professional football, even to getting to the Football Ferns and playing at that high level without having to move overseas.

“It’s been incredible, the growth of football since the Phoenix women’s team has been established has been amazing.

“Seeing so many young girls playing now, it’s just a wider purpose, I suppose, as to why I want to be a part of the Phoenix.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand