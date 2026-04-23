NineSmart Smart Property Makes Appearance at HKBN Enterprise Solutions Event

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – NineSmart attended the “AI-Powered Property Operations: From Strategy to Execution” conference hosted by HKBN Enterprise Solutions on 17 April, where it exchanged insights with industry peers from property management and technology sectors on how AI and IoT can help transform property operations from traditional models into a truly intelligent one. The event focused on smart property management, security operations, tenant experience and system integration, and featured keynote sharing and live demonstrations showcasing how AIoT is driving property management from “passive monitoring” to “active detection” and “predictive management.”

(Middle Left) Sing Wong, Business Director and (Middle Right) Lucas Mo, Co-founder of NineSmart at the HKBN Enterprise Solutions Event

Presentation: A People-Centred Approach to Intelligent Transformation

During the session, Sing Wong, Director of Business Development at NineSmart, noted that true intelligence should go beyond device automation and address the practical needs of residents, frontline property staff, and management or owners alike. In traditional property management, access control, lifts, sensors and clubhouse facilities are often managed separately. Even with automation systems in place, these systems may still fail to connect with one another, resulting in more back-end systems for frontline teams to monitor.

Wong said, “The real shift in intelligent management lies in data flow and system connectivity. When data from different devices is brought into a single platform, management teams can better anticipate and address potential issues early, freeing frontline staff from repetitive tasks so they can focus on higher-value service work.”

Showcase: Smart Property Management Solution

In addition to the presentation, NineSmart also showcased its Smart Property solution and one of its functional modules, Smart Access, demonstrating how a unified platform can connect different devices to help the industry improve operational efficiency and service experience. Through an integrated IoT platform, access control is no longer just a standalone function, but one that can be connected with other operational workflows, notification mechanisms and data analytics, enhancing overall efficiency and security.

Driving Smart Transformation and Automation Toward Unmanned Operations

As AIoT technology continues to mature, property operations are moving away from manual patrols and reactive follow-up to predictive and automated management. More repetitive tasks will be handled automatically by systems, allowing frontline teams to focus on higher-value work and helping property operations move toward a sustainable unmanned operating model.

Lucas Mo, Co-founder of NineSmart, said, “The future of property management is not just automation, but a true intelligent transformation driven by data and AIoT, enabling residents, frontline teams and management to collaborate efficiently on one platform. This allows property teams to better understand usage patterns and service needs, make more forward-looking decisions, and enhance both operational efficiency and long-term asset value.”

Positive Feedback from Attendees and Industry Representatives

Visitors and industry representatives said NineSmart’s showcase clearly demonstrated the practical implementation of smart property management, particularly in access control, system integration and operational automation, with clear use cases and tangible value. Some attendees also noted that the showcase successfully combined the ideas of “automation” and “people-centric design,” advancing smart transformation from a simple hardware upgrade to a shift in operational thinking. This closely aligned with the event theme of moving from strategy to execution, helping to advance property operations toward a higher level of intelligent transformation.

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