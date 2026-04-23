New Zealand’s most dedicated lifeguard is 75 – he’s still saving lives

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

If you went swimming at Piha Beach in West Auckland any weekend last summer, it’s almost certain that 75-year-old Karel Witten-Hannah was one of your guardians.

Over the last summer he recalls the young woman who thought she was dying (Witten-Hannah “pinky promised” that she wasn’t) and another young woman who thought she had died (in her defence, Witten-Hannah’s white beard does give a God-like aura).

He was there when Piha lifeguards brought in a young surfer who had been blown two kilometres out to sea at night. He assisted in what was sadly a failed resuscitation attempt of a fisher, who was swept off the rocks on Boxing Day (drowning-related resuscitation has a bleak success rate of around ten percent).

Karel Witten-Hannah favorite job lifeguard is doing flag duty where he can interact with the public.

@pihasteve/Steen Bech

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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