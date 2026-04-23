Mayoral Relief Fund launched in Wellington after severe weather

Source: Radio New Zealand

A $100,000 Mayoral Relief Fund has been launched to support Wellingtonians affected by Monday’s severe weather, with the city calling on Wellingtonians for further donations.

On Monday Wellington’s southern suburbs were hit with widespread torrential rain and flooding which has led to landslides and damage to some people’s homes and businesses, and displaced some people.

“We’ve launched the Mayoral Relief Fund in partnership with Wellington City Mission to get support out to the people who need it most, and quickly,” said Wellington Mayor Andrew Little.

“As the extent of the effects on residents and damage to property have become clearer, it is clear that many residents need financial support to help them.”

ANYA FIELDING / RNZ

He was calling on Wellingtonians to add to the fund if they are able to.

“Our fellow Wellingtonians – our neighbours – need our support. Every little bit helps families in need. I’m encouraging everybody, who is able to, to give support through the Mayoral Relief Fund which has been setup in partnership between council and the Wellington City Mission,” Little said.

The fund would operate similarly to the Loafers Lodge fund set up in May 2023 to help survivors of that event.

Funds raised would be used by the Wellington City Mission to directly support those impacted by this week’s flooding.

The Mission would also provide regular updates on funds received and the expenditure from it.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge welcomed the news of the establishment of the Mayoral Relief Fund.

Mark Papalii/RNZ

“Wellington has a reputation for extraordinary generosity to support those in the community who are in trouble. Our hearts have gone out to those impacted by this week’s floods and I am sure we will stand behind them in this recovery phase.”

Since Monday morning, the Wellington City Mission’s Whakamaru facility in Mount Cook had been providing emergency relief for people who have lost possessions or been evacuated from their homes.

He said the Mission was also accepting donations of furniture, household goods and appliances, that would be provided to those that need them.

“Unfortunately, the Mission is not in a position to pick them up, so they will have to be dropped to Whakamaru at 4 Oxford Terrace, Mount Cook, Wellington,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand