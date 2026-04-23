Live cricket: Black Caps v Bangladesh – third ODI

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action as the Black Caps take on Bangladesh at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, for their third one-day international.

The Black Caps won their opening game by 26 runs, scoring 247 for eight in their fifty overs and then bowling out the hosts for 221.

They were then beaten by Bangladesh by six wickets in the second ODI, with pace bowler Nahid Rana ripping through the New Zealand batting order, dismissing them for 198 in the 49th over.

First ball is at 5pm.

Black Caps ODI Squad to Bangladesh:

Tom Latham (Canterbury), Muhammad Abbas (Wellington Firebirds), Adithya Ashok (Auckland Aces), Ben Lister (Auckland Aces), Josh Clarkson (Central Stags), Dane Cleaver (Central Stags), Dean Foxcroft (Central Stags), Nick Kelly (Wellington Firebirds), Jayden Lennox (Central Stags), Henry Nicholls (Canterbury), Will O’Rourke (Canterbury), Ben Sears (Wellington Firebirds), Nathan Smith (Wellington Firebirds), Blair Tickner (Central Stags), Will Young (Central Stags)

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand