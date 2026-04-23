Items found in Christchurch red zone search for missing woman Rowena Walker

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/LouisDunham

Police are working to determine if items found in a search of Christchurch’s red zone are linked to missing woman Rowena Walker.

Walker was last seen on 14 August when she was captured on CCTV in Bassett Street in Burwood with an associate.

Her mother reported her missing on 22 October.

Police said Walkers’ family was desperate to find her and remained hopeful she was alive, although detectives were considering the possibility she might have been the victim of foul play.

Police began to search the red zone, which was identified as an “area of interest”, on Wednesday.

Supplied / NZ Police

On Thursday Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said police were checking if items found in the search were connected to Walker.

“Police have located a number of items following a search of the red zone yesterday,” she said.

“We are now working to determine if these items are linked to Rowena. Police continue to search the area with the use of a drone and a police dog unit.”

On Wednesday Carolan told reporters Walker lived nearby and the police wanted to be confident that they had “left no stone unturned”.

“We still don’t know what happened to Rowena or where she may be but we are committed to finding her,” she said.

“This search is just one part of the wider investigation. I can’t predict what it will turn up, but even small finds can be impactful to an investigation like this.”

LOUIS DUNHAM / RNZ

“It’s nearly impossible for a person to live their life without leaving a footprint of some kind, which is why we have such grave fears for Rowena’s wellbeing.

“We are mindful that it isn’t just police looking for answers. Rowena’s family is understandably desperate to find her, and they remain hopeful that she is alive and will be found. At the heart of our efforts is a woman who was much loved and is sorely missed by her whānau.”

Police search and rescue alongside specialist search teams were searching both land and water in the red zone.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand