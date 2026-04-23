Galaxy Macau and HSBC Hong Kong Co-present an Exclusive Constellation of Stellar Rewards

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – Galaxy Macau today unveiled an exclusive credit card collaboration with HSBC Hong Kong (HSBC HK) to deliver elevated lifestyle privileges across the Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area. Leveraging Galaxy Macau’s expertise in luxury travel and hospitality alongside HSBC’s leadership in premium financial services, the partnership introduces a seamless suite of curated experiences for select cardholders. As the integrated resort with the most Forbes Five‑Star awards in the world, Galaxy Macau continues to redefine destination‑led luxury through thoughtful, guest‑centric offers and experiences.

Anchored in constantly evolving guest experiences, Galaxy Macau and HSBC HK join hands to present a repertoire of stellar privileges. On behalf of senior managements from both parties, Mr Paul Tse, Director of Marketing & Event Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Ms Iris Ng, Head of Business Partnerships Development, Cards & Unsecured Lending of HSBC HK, gathered in the gardens of Raffles at Galaxy Macau for a ceremonial photo‑taking to mark the launch.

Marking Galaxy Macau’s first credit card partnership with HSBC HK, the collaboration offers holders of the bank’s select credit cards tailored dining and shopping privileges designed to enhance cross‑border travel experiences. Together, the two brands aim to unlock new lifestyle moments, deepen engagement with discerning travellers and create sustainable value through a shared commitment to excellence and refinement.

Galaxy Macau unveils a suite of co‑presented promotions and bespoke privileges, meticulously crafted to enhance the world‑class luxury resort experience for HSBC HK’s selected credit cardholders.

The pinnacle of luxury resort offers for HSBC HK selected credit cardholders:

Elevated spending rewards

From April 1 to June 30, Galaxy Macau elevates the rewards of indulgence as HSBC HK selected cardholders who meet designated spending across its selected acclaimed dining venues and selected shops at the illustrious Galaxy Promenade are rewarded with vouchers worth up to MOP1,800. The privilege unlocks a world of refined pleasures curated seamlessly within a single, extraordinary resort destination.

Stellar dining privileges

From May 8 to December 31, Galaxy Macau’s handpicked collection of its most acclaimed restaurants, including one-Michelin-starred Italian fine-dining 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, one-Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine Lai Heen, refined omakase-style teppanyaki institution Teppanyaki Shou and the world’s first Raffles’ speakeasy Long Bar, among other leading restaurants, invites HSBC HK cardholders to savour elevated dining privileges. Eligible cardholders enjoy complimentary champagne, signature snacks and desserts, as well as 20% off and complementary cake during their birthday months at the selected restaurants, turning every celebration into an elegant gala. Bespoke privileges for premium clients

Galaxy Macau will introduce further customised rewards and elevated privileges exclusively for HSBC premium credit cardholders, covering an array of areas, aiming to deliver a more immersive, cross‑sector luxury experience for the resort’s most valued guests.

Galaxy Macau: a paragon of Asia’s most distinguished resort experiences

Galaxy Macau’s collaborative credit card offering with HSBC HK marks a significant milestone in the resort’s expansion across the Greater Bay Area. By seamlessly integrating premium financial services with world‑class travel, dining, entertainment and luxury experiences, the partnership creates added value for today’s cross‑border travellers. Leveraging HSBC HK’s extensive network of high‑net-worth credit cardholders, the collaboration enhances the depth and quality of regional travel lifestyle experiences, setting a new benchmark for elevated leisure within the Greater Bay Area.

Looking ahead to 2026, Galaxy Macau—Macau’s flagship luxury integrated resort and a leader across Asia—will continue to welcome guests from around the world with its world‑class facilities and experiences. Visitors can look forward to a refined and diverse selection of dining, shopping and entertainment, alongside a year‑round calendar of headline events, including regular international concerts and large‑scale live shows, delivering a continuous stream of memorable moments throughout the year.

Galaxy Macau’s world-class culinary offering features over 120 restaurants with a collection of them recognised by international authoritative bodies such as Forbes Travel Guide, MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide.

Galaxy Macau’s culinary landscape is equally distinguished, featuring over 120 restaurants with a collection of them recognised by international authoritative bodies such as Forbes Travel Guide, MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide. Collaborations with world‑renowned chefs and limited‑edition dining experiences ensure that each visit offers a rare and memorable gastronomic journey.

Galaxy Promenade brings together more than 200 prestigious luxury brands, regularly unveiling exclusive previews and limited‑time launches.

Complementing the dining experience, Galaxy Promenade brings together more than 200 prestigious luxury brands, regularly unveiling exclusive previews and limited‑time launches. The resort’s nine award‑winning hotels, including the newly unveiled all‑suite and penthouse sanctuary Capella at Galaxy Macau, together with the world’s largest skytop aquatic attraction Grand Resort Deck, complete a stay defined by elegance, scale and imagination.

For more information about Galaxy Macau and this collaboration, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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