Child on bike struck by car in Tokoroa hit-and-run

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A young child is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in the central North Island.

Police said the child was on their bike when they were struck by a car on Torphin Crescent in Tokoroa around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The crash happened near the Woolworths supermarket and the driver sped off, police said.

Police were now looking for a grey Nissan sedan with an unknown registration.

They said the alleged driver was described as a “as fair skinned male wearing glasses with shoulder length hair”.

Police asked that anyone with information about the driver, or the car, to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 260422/6148.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand