18 pet goats likely killed by dogs, not shot as first thought

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The 18 pet goats killed on a north Waikato property last week were likely attacked and killed by dogs rather than shot as initially thought.

The goats were found dead on a property on Ridge Road, Pōkeno, overnight on 13 April and their bodies left at the scene.

Police says an investigation has found a gun was not used to kill them.

“Animal deaths like these can often present in the same way, and while we are pleased to learn the goats haven’t been shot, there are still 18 pet goats that have been killed,” Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said.

“Police have been working alongside Waikato District Council Animal Management and we are following positive lines of enquiry to identify the dogs responsible.”

Animal management will now deal with the matter.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand