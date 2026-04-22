Watch live: Police reveal more details about search for missing Christchurch woman Rowena Walker

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are due to speak to media about the disappearance of Christchurch woman Rowena Walker.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan would speak to media at 11am.

Walker was reported missing by her mother in October last year.

Supplied

On Monday police announced they were searching Christchurch’s Red Zone in relation to her disappearance.

Police earlier said they had “grave concerns” for her and were considering the possibility she may have been the victim of foul play.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand