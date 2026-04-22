Upgraded Whangārei Hospital helipad to speed up emergency care

Source: New Zealand Government

Precious minutes will be saved in emergency patient care with the opening of Whangārei Hospital’s rooftop helipad today following a major upgrade, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Every minute matters when someone needs urgent medical care, and this upgraded helipad will make a real difference for patients and their families across Northland,” Mr Brown says.

“The old helipad had reached the end of its useful life, meaning some helicopters were forced to land elsewhere on the hospital campus or at the helicopter base, requiring patients to then be transported by road to the hospital – adding unnecessary time to critical transfers at moments when seconds count.

“This $2.2 million investment restores full rooftop helicopter operations at Whangārei Hospital, ensuring the region’s modern rescue fleet can land directly beside emergency and surgical services. That means faster handovers, safer transfers, and better outcomes for patients in their most vulnerable moments.

“It strengthens the hospital’s role as the region’s key emergency hub and will support lifesaving missions for many years to come, giving communities across Northland greater confidence that emergency care is available when and where it’s needed.”

The new helipad replaces the ageing 12.8 metre deck with a purpose-built 18.3 x 18.3 metre structure, engineered to support modern rescue helicopters weighing up to 6.8 tonnes and to meet today’s aviation and safety requirements.

“Giving clinicians and flight crews the certainty they need to move patients quickly and safely, without avoidable delays or workarounds, is key to ensuring Northlanders have access to timely emergency care.

“This investment ensures Whangārei Hospital can keep pace with the evolving demands of aeromedical services, with infrastructure that is fit for purpose both now and into the future,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI