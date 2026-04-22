Three appear in court following Huntly shooting

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested three people following a shooting incident in Huntly earlier this month.

Three men, aged 20, 25 and 27 are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today facing the following charges:

Participation in an organised criminal group

Dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm using a firearm

Intentional damage

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detective Sergeant Rahul Badri, Waikato West Crime Investigation Branch, said Police received a report shortly before 7pm on Thursday 2 April 2026 that multiple gunshots had been fired at a residential address in Huntly.

“Police responded promptly and attended the address. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“Any report of firearms offences can be dangerous to the community and Police are pleased to have brought this matter before the Court to hold these people accountable,” said Detective Sergeant Badri.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Waikato Police executed search warrants in Huntly and Te Kauwhata. The operations involved members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS), Waikato Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and other specialist Police staff.

In total, four arrests have been made in relation to the investigation. A 54-year-old man was arrested on 5 April and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on 30 April.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and Police are continuing to make enquiries. Further arrests are anticipated in the coming days,” said Detective Sergeant Badri.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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