The long goodbye: ‘I’m not sure what love looks like now’

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

It’s the laughter that surprises you. Rumblings of mirth that move around the table as an anecdote unfolds. A woman is telling a story about how her husband asked their doctor to prescribe him cayenne pepper. He had watched an AI-generated YouTube video and was convinced the pepper had health benefits. He asked the doctor to take him off all his medications and instead give him a teaspoon of cayenne pepper every day.

Another woman says her husband has lost most of his words. “But he can still say two things very clearly: ‘chocolate biscuits’ and ‘bloody hell’.”

Other stories have become legendary: the one about the man who swapped his leather coat for a grubby high viz jacket worn by a roadworker after the roadworker admired the coat. Or the man who buried a freshly cooked casserole in the garden before guests arrived.

Robyn Riddle who runs the dementia support group in Hamilton.

Venetia Sherson

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleChild Protection Investigation Unit struggles with agencies not sharing information
Next articleŌwhiro Bay man believes family ‘lucky not to die’ in terrifying flood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR