Sorry coeliacs, no more peanut M&Ms for you

Source: Radio New Zealand

The new ingredient list for peanut M&Ms includes a product that contains gluten, meaning the candy-covered chocolates are off the menu for coeliacs.

“This allergen labelling change has been made due to product sourcing changes and the inclusion of gluten-containing ingredients in the updated recipe,” Mars New Zealand wrote in a statement.

They said it was the malt extract from barley and the potential cross-contamination of wheat that forced the change.

The same wheat allergen advice would also be added to M&M’S milk choolate and mini products (except for mini tubes) from 20 April 2026.

Lolly lover Sarah Neilson, who is on the board for the Coeliac Society of New Zealand, said while it’s one more thing on the list of things she can’t snack on, she appreciates the clear communication.

“It’s sad they have chosen to return to using malt extract (and one less lolly choice for the coeliac community), it’s excellent they are being proactive about communicating their recipe change,” she said.

“Better labelling, clearer communication, and stronger awareness is imperative for those managing allergies and coeliac disease to stay safe every day.”

Neilson was diagnosed coeliac eight years ago after having her second child. Her favourite sweets are Haribo Tangfastics gummies (but she still checks the label as they are produced in different factories) and the Natural Confectionary Company.

Gluten is a protein found in grains like rye and wheat. It’s estimated up to 100,000 New Zealanders could have coeliac disease, an auto-immune disorder triggered by gluten which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, weight loss, fatigue and anaemia.

A strict gluten-free diet is the only treatment for the disease.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand