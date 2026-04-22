Public appeal for woman last seen boarding a bus on Auckland’s Waiheke Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / SUPPLIED

The public are being asked for help finding a woman who was last seen boarding a bus on Auckland’s Waiheke Island five days ago.

Inna, 61, was last seen about 9am on Friday, April 17, boarding a bus to Matiatia, police said.

While she was last seen on Waiheke Island, police believed she might be in the Mt Albert area or wider West Auckland.

She was described as being 164cm tall with curly brown hair and wearing a lime green turtleneck jumper and brown checkered pants.

“Police and Inna’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who had seen Inna or who had any information that could help find her, should police on call 105, quoting file number 260418/0471.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand