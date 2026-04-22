Operation Beverly: Police make further arrest in historical sexual offending case

Source: New Zealand Police

A fourteenth arrest has been made under Operation Beverly, the investigation into historical sexual offending at Dilworth School.

The 66-year-old man had been sought by the investigation team for a number of years and had been offshore.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the man was arrested in Blenheim today.

“I can confirm that this individual returned to New Zealand last week and has been engaged by a member of the investigation team on his arrival,” he says.

“He has been spoken to today and has now been arrested and charged.”

The 66-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and three counts of incident assault on a boy aged 12-16.

He will make his first appearance in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow, before the matter is transferred to the Auckland District Court for a hearing on 29 April 2026.

Detective Inspector Beard says the charges laid are for alleged offending against three boys in the early 1990s, who were students at Dilworth School.

“Today’s arrest is a significant development in the investigation, especially for those men who have waited some time for this matter to be heard in the justice system,” he says.

At this stage, two men remain before the Auckland District Court for alleged offending identified through the course of the investigation.

A 73-year-old man charged in late 2025 will reappear in court in April 2027.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI