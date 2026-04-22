Source: Media Outreach

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2026 – Today Fiuu, which is powering payments in Southeast Asia, now enables its merchants in Malaysia to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using iPhone and the Fiuu Virtual Terminal (VT) iOS app – no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. This launch follows their December 2025 launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone in Singapore.

Fiuu Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants in Malaysia to Accept Contactless Payments

Using Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy, secure, and private. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, at checkout, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect your business and customer data. Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs.*

“The future of commerce is not about choosing between online and offline payments, it is about enabling both seamlessly,” said Eng Sheng Guan, CEO of Fiuu. “With Fiuu VT iOS app and Tap to Pay on iPhone, we are giving merchants a true omnichannel payment experience that enables their customers to pay through their preferred channels, including Apple Pay. Businesses such as Allbirds Malaysia, Hedgren, Herschel Supply Co., Hydro Flask, and Kipling are leveraging these capabilities to streamline operations and deliver better customer experiences across every touchpoint.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Fiuu’s merchants to use a contactless payment acceptance solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants can unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes through the Fiuu VT iOS app on an iPhone 11 or later, running the latest version of iOS.

For more information on Fiuu Virtual Terminal, please visit https://fiuu.com/virtual-terminal.

*Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode.

Hashtag: #Fiuu

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