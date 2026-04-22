Dame Lisa Carrington in, but other key names missing from NZ Canoe Sprint squad

Source: Radio New Zealand

Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

Dame Lisa Carrington is competing but two other members of the Olympic champion four are missing from the New Zealand Canoe Sprint team named to compete in Europe.

An eleven strong team has been announced for World Cup regattas in Hungary and Germany next month.

Dame Lisa announced her pregnancy earlier this month and said she wouldn’t compete beyond these two events but that the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics remained her goal.

Missing from the squad were Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan, who were part of the gold medal winning K4 crew in Paris in 2024. Hoskin also won gold with Carrington in the K2 event.

Hoskin was recovering from surgery after suffering from a rare condition that restricted blood flow to her arm. The 26-year-old admitted she was unsure if she will be able to train to an Olympic level again.

Lucy Matehaere, who was a member of last year’s squad, had been selected, while Greer Morley was the newcomer to the women’s elite squad.

Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

Aimee Fisher, the 2021 K1-500 world champion, had been New Zealand’s singles representative in recent years and was expected to continue in that boat.

The men’s squad was headlined by Paris Olympians Kurtis Imrie, Grant Clancy and Hamish Legarth.

These World Cup events begin the two year qualification process for the LA 2028 Olympics.

New Zealand Canoe Sprint team:

Aimee Fisher, Hawkes Bay Kayak Racing Club

Finn Murphy, North Shore Canoe Club (Paracanoe – Germany WC only)

Grant Clancy, North Shore Canoe Club

Greer Morley, North Shore Canoe Club

Hamish Legarth, Hawkes Bay Kayak Racing Club

James Munro, Otago Kayak Racing Club

Kurtis Imrie, Mana Kayak Club

Lisa Carrington, Eastern Bay Canoe Racing Club

Lucy Matehaere, Otago Kayak Racing Club

Olivia Brett, Arawa Canoe Club

Quaid Thompson, Poverty Bay Kayak Club

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand