Airpoints no more: Air NZ announces rebranding

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Air New Zealand’s loyalty programme is getting a rebrand.

The airline said it would be rebranded Koru, although the currency would remain Airpoints dollars and members would continue to earn status points.

In an email to members, Air New Zealand said the programme would be shaped by what members had told it mattered most.

Airpoints has gone through some changes in recent years.

Last year, Kiwibank and Air New Zealand announced they were cutting ties and Kiwibank would no longer offer an Airpoints credit card.

Kiwibank pointed to increasing regulation of interchange fees, which were the fees paid by the bank that processed a transaction to the card issuer.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand