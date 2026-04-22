A stroke of bad decisions

Source: New Zealand Police

An attempted aquatic escape ended in arrest for a suspect in Whangārei overnight.

At around 3.40am, Northland Police were called to a report of disorder on Rathbone Street.

A group of men were allegedly intoxicated and damaging property, Whangārei Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson says.

“A member of the public observed the group’s behaviour, which sent the six men running.”

As the group headed towards Whangārei’s Town Basin, they allegedly stole several roadworks signs and stashed them in their vehicles.

“Police units arrived, and three members of the group were arrested, while a further three fled on foot.

“Two men were quickly located, while a third attempted to evade officers by jumping into the Hātea River,” Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says.

The soaked suspect soon returned to shore and was apprehended.

A 19-year-old man and three 18-year-old men have been charged with theft and will appear in Whangārei District Court on 28 April.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI