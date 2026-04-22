2026 election: Lan Pham moves higher than two fellow MPs in Greens list

Source: Radio New Zealand

VNP / Phil Smith

The Green Party has confirmed its candidate list for the election, with some current MPs bumped up slightly compared to an earlier draft.

That initial list was put together by delegates, to then be voted on by the wider party membership, then reviewed and approved for publication by a group of party representatives.

The final version has Lan Pham leapfrogging Parliamentary colleagues Hūhana Lyndon and Lawrence Xu-Nan.

After the draft in March also had Steve Abel – ranked 9th for the 2023 election – dropping down to 14th, he is now back up to 12th, swapping places with former Environment Canterbury chairperson Craig Aaron Pauling.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Lawyer and Treaty of Waitangi activist Tania Waikato – who put herself forward to represent Te Pāti Māori’s co-leaders and MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke at the Privileges Committee after the Treaty Principles Bill haka – has moved up two spots to 13th.

That is a critical spot at this point with the most recent public poll – by Verian for 1News – projecting 13 seats for the Greens with 11 percent of the vote.

Scott Willis, who came into Parliament at 12th, was ranked by delegates at 16th but has risen to 15th in the final list.

Their elevation comes at the expense of Auckland Pride co-chair Bhen Goodsir, who has dropped from 13th in the draft to 17th.

Mike Davidson, who entered Parliament at 19th after the resignation of Benjamin Doyle, has returned to that spot after the draft list had him at 22nd.

Heather Te Au-Skipworth – who quit Te Pāti Māori after being replaced for candidacy of the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat in 2023 by her cousin Meka Whaitiri, who had jumped ship from Labour – has dropped from 19th to 21st.

Two candidates – Asher Wilson-Goldman and Nathan Hoturoa Gray – have also withdrawn their names, with the party saying this was for personal reasons.

The Greens list for 2026 election (with changes since the draft):

1. Marama Davidson

2. Chlöe Swarbrick

3. Teanau Tuiono

4. Tamatha Paul

5. Julie Anne Genter

6. Lan Pham (up two from 8)

7. Hūhana Melanie Lyndon (down one from 6)

8. Lawrence Xu-Nan (down one from 7)

9. Ricardo Menéndez March

10. Francisco Hernandez

11. Kahurangi Carter

12. Steve Abel (up two from 14)

13. Tania Waikato (up two from 15)

14. Craig Aaron Pauling (down two from 12)

15. Scott Willis (up one from 16)

16. Rohan O’Neill-Stevens (up one from 17)

17. Bhen Goodsir (down four from 13)

18. Yasmine Serhan

19. Louise Hutt (up one from 20)

20. Mike Davidson (up two from 22)

21. Heather Hinemoa Te Au-Skipworth (down two from 19)

22. Shreejan Pandey (down one from 21)

23. Lauren Craig (up four from 27)

24. Zephyr Brown

25. Josh Jacobsen (up one from 26)

26. Angela Dalton (down one from 25)

27. Alika Wells (up four from 31)

28. Carl Morgan

29. Courtney White (up three from 32)

30. Te Whatanui Kipa Leka Taumalolo Skipwith

31. Awhi Haenga (up two from 33)

32. Melody Willis (up five from 37)

33. Pamela Grealey (up one from 34)

34. Alma de Anda (up one from 35)

35. Chris Norton (up one from 36)

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand