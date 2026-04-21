Woman who died in Napier bus crash named

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

The woman who died after being hit by a bus in Napier last Friday has been named.

Olawande Perpetual Braimoh, 36, died at the scene of the crash on Tennyson Street on 17 April.

She was on her way to work at the Ministry of Social Development.

Braimoh was pregnant at the time, and had a husband and son.

Her friend Tobi Bamidele described Braimoh as “the person who showed up – with food, prayer, laughter, and help – whenever anyone needed it,” on a givealittle page started to raise funds for the family.

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