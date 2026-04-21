Weather: Lower North island residents urged to evacuate from low-lying, flood-prone areas

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Authorities are urging lower North island residents to stay off the roads and evacuate if they feel unsafe, as torrential rain continues to pour.

A state of emergency was declared for the Wellington region earlier on Monday.

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for Wellington and Wairarapa until Tuesday night, saying the rain presents a threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding and slips.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Tararua district, with heavy rain watches for Taihape, Whanganui and Manawatu.

Strong wind watches have been issued for Taranaki, the Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Buller, Grey and Westland.

More than a hundred households are without power after high winds brought down power lines.

Screenshot / MetService

Wairarapa

An emergency mobile alert was sent to phones in Wairarapa on Monday night, due to further rain expected overnight.

“If you see rising flood water evacuate immediately to higher ground. DO NOT WAIT for an official warning,” it said.

“If you need to evacuate, seek shelter with friends and family if you can. Take pets and essential items.

“Call 111 if your life or property is at risk. Emergency services could be delayed.”

Part of State Highway 2 is closed just south of Masterton, from East Taratahi Road to Cornwall Road, because of flooding.

Waka Kotahi is also warning that State Highway 53 at Waihenga Bridge, near Martinborough may need to close for safety reasons.

Emergency management teams said three rivers in Wairarapa are higher than usual – Ruamāhanga, Mangatārere and Tinui.

Carteron’s mayor is warning people in the area to be vigilant and take precautions.

Steve Cretney said the Mangatārere Stream has risen close to where it was when it flooded in 2004.

He said the stream has eased a little but is expected to peak around 1am, so people should still be very careful.

He said several local roads are closed.

South Wairarapa District Council said Ponatahi bridge over the Huangarua River is closed.

The council said river levels in the Ruamahanga and Mangatārere rivers were likely to increase significantly and advised people to leave low lying or flood prone areas.

The council said all three libraries in the district would be closed on Tuesday – as well as the council’s reception on Kitchner Street.

Hutt Valley

Emergency management teams have been door knocking some residents along the Waiwhetū Stream in Lower Hutt, to tell them to relocate for the night if they are worried their home will flood.

Wellington Region Emergency Management said the stream and the Hutt River are at higher levels than normal and more heavy rain is forecast overnight.

Hutt City Council said the rising Hutt River has forced the closure of two bridges linking the city to State Highway 2.

The Kennedy Good and Melling bridges closed about 8pm and would not reopen until they had been assessed by engineers on Tuesday.

The council said Ewan Bridge remained open for now and advised residents to keep an eye on council channels for notifications on the potential closure of Silverstream Road Bridge further north.

The Transport Agency said State Highway 58 between Pauatahanui and Haywards is closed because of flooding.

Rising water levels had earlier forced evacuations in the suburb of Wainuiomata.

People at the northern end of Konini Street, as well as Wetherby Street and Rata Street, were told to evacuate on Monday evening.

The council said people in affected streets should not to wait to be told to leave.

It said welfare centres in Kōraunui Stokes Valley Neighbourhood Hub, Wainuiomata Neighbourhood Hub, Walter Nash Centre (Taita), War Memorial Library (Central Hutt) and the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Hub will remain open during the night, but displaced people should seek shelter with friends and whanau if possible.

Karoline Tuckey/RNZ

Wellington

Wellington fire crews attended nearly 200 weather related callouts between 2am and 4.30pm on Monday.

Te Upoko region manager Bruce Stubbs said up to 20 personnel – with enhanced rescue and water capabilities – had been stationed in Hutt Valley and Wairarapa.

“This is where we ask the public to be really safety conscious. Please, we ask people to stay out of the floodwaters – as there’s often hidden obstacles or holes that you can’t see – and, if flooding does enter your home, turn off any appliances,” Stubbs said.

Wellington City Council said a small number of houses are uninhabitable following Monday’s heavy rain.

A council spokesperson said it will likely take officials a few days to understand the full extent of damage caused by flooding and slips.

He said people living in about 10 houses in the suburbs of Berhampore, Mornington and South Karori chose to leave, after their properties became flooded and inaccessible.

RNZ / Rachel Helyer-Donaldson

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation for a Karori man in his sixties has been put on hold because of unsafe conditions.

A family member called emergency services on Sunday after being unable to make contact with Phillip Sutton.

Police search and rescue teams spent hours at his Karori South Road residence clearing the property and nearby areas, after it was hit by stormwater and debris.

Wellington District Prevention Manager Inspector Fleur de Bes the search will resume as soon as conditions allow.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand