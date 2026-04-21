Two arrested following attempted aggravated robbery, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Gerard Peoples:

Two young people have been arrested after an attempted aggravated robbery in Sockburn, Christchurch, last night.

At around 9.40pm, Police were called to Kumai Place with a report that two youth had threatened a person in an attempt to rob them.

Thankfully, the victim was able to escape without injury, and the offenders fled with a group of other people in two vehicles – which were reported to be stolen.

Police conducting area enquiries in relation to the incident saw one of the vehicles a short time later, on Lincoln Road. The driver was signalled to stop, which they failed to do, and Police did not pursue but instead maintained observations on the vehicle.

A Tyre Deflation Device was successfully deployed and the two occupants fled on foot. The pair was located by a Police dog unit nearby.

Two youth were arrested, and the alleged driver has been charged in relation to the driving offences – they will undergo the Youth Court process in due course.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate the other people involved and urge anyone with information to contact 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number 260421/8933.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI