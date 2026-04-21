Turn up the volume this music month with ‘Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau’

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland is about to find its rhythm like never before. Launching this May as part of NZ Music Month, Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau is a vibrant new programme dedicated to championing Auckland musicians and offering Aucklanders a front-row seat to upcoming talent in the region.

Shining a spotlight locally, Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau provides a stage for established performers while also creating focused space for emerging artists. It is the beginning of a long-term vision to amplify the stories and sounds of our communities, showcasing local arts facilities and bringing quality entertainment to Aucklanders.