Turn up the volume this music month with ‘Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau’

Source: Auckland Council
Auckland is about to find its rhythm like never before. Launching this May as part of NZ Music Month, Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau is a vibrant new programme dedicated to championing Auckland musicians and offering Aucklanders a front-row seat to upcoming talent in the region.
Shining a spotlight locally, Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau provides a stage for established performers while also creating focused space for emerging artists. It is the beginning of a long-term vision to amplify the stories and sounds of our communities, showcasing local arts facilities and bringing quality entertainment to Aucklanders.
“As a recognised UNESCO City of Music, we know the music scene in Tāmaki Makaurau is as powerful as it is diverse and we want to celebrate that,” says Gene Rivers, Auckland Council’s Arts and Culture Programmer.
“At its core, Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau is a commitment to our local artists. By bringing together grassroots performers and established artists in our community spaces and venues, we’re creating a stage for everyone. And we invite Aucklanders to come along, discover a new favourite band or support a local legend and celebrate the calibre of talent that makes our city sing.”
Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau runs throughout May, offering Aucklanders an exciting series of events to tune into across the city, such as:
- Emerging artist showcases: experience the up-and-coming star power of our youth at community venues like Te Oro and Studio One Toi Tū, featuring artist alumni from Stand Up Stand Out (SUSO). SUSO is an Auckland Council initiative that provides an important pathway in development for rangatahi. It promotes song writing, musicianship and dance performance excellence and a culture of music in schools throughout the Tāmaki Makaurau region.
- Ka Mua Ka Muri: Inspired by the U.S.’s NPR (National Public Radio) renowned Tiny Desk Concerts, this captivating web series features performances and interviews with Auckland musicians and songwriters. Catch headliners like Phoebe Rings, Mokomokai, Spell, SPDRTWNBBY and SUSO alumnus Cameron Beattie live at Central City Library.
- This Place Here: Check out this dynamic ensemble of artists and global instrumentation that reflects Auckland’s unique multicultural identity at Kōmanawa Theatre. Led by acclaimed artist Swap Gomez, This Place Here is a collaborative platform that amplifies the diverse voices and cultural soundscapes of Auckland’s migrant and indigenous communities. It is a powerful fusion of creative exploration and community storytelling that positions Auckland at the heart of musical innovation.
- Encore!: for a piece of music history, discover the newest exhibition at Central City Library, an homage to Auckland’s most epic live music moments and venues and a chance to relive your wildest concert memories. Join in for lunch time drop-in sessions as librarians take over the sound system with their DJ skills or check out the varied concert series at the library throughout the month of May.
“Sounds of Tāmaki Makaurau is a brilliant new chapter for our city and we can’t wait for Aucklanders to discover the talent that is nurtured right here at home,” says Community Committee Chair, Councillor Julie Fairey.
“Let’s celebrate the diverse voices that make our local music scene so unique. This is a great opportunity for all Aucklanders to tap into the wealth of entertainment and celebrate the vibrant sounds and stories Tāmaki Makaurau has to offer.”
Event highlights in May include:
- Evening DJs on Queens Wharf every Thursday! Enjoy Māori HiFi legends TDK and Grantis spinning an exclusive mix of 100% Aotearoa music. Perfect for an after-work wind down or the build up to an evening out at nearby restaurants and iconic bars.
- Te Whare Kura kapa haka series: Witness the vibrant passion of Māori performing arts every Saturday with free midday sessions showcasing dynamic cultural storytelling.
- This Place Here: Experience a powerful fusion of global sounds with a free performance showcase at Kōmanawa Theatre that celebrates Auckland’s diverse multicultural identity through music.
- Relive your most legendary concerts at Central City Library with Encore! Come out to support librarians DJing music from the archives every lunchtime on the ground floor and tune into the Ka Mua Ka Muri live performance at the end of the month.
For the wider programme, visit OurAuckland for more information.