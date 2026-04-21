The ’90s movie soundtrack that still makes millennial hearts flutter

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Backlit by an orange sky, Romeo appears. He smokes on a derelict outdoor stage; the only curtains here the blonde hair framing his face. The moody keyboard of Radiohead’s Talk Show Host swells, a 21-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio comes into focus, and a million teenage crushes are launched.

The year is 1996 and director Baz Luhrmann has reimagined William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet for the MTV-era. Fair Verona is now a Venice Beach-style metropolis, the rivaling families tote guns rather than swords, and Romeo pops an ecstasy pill before going to the party where he falls for Juliet, played by a 17-year-old Claire Danes.

But it is the soundtrack – an eclectic mix of songs spanning Des’ree’s ballad ‘Kissing You’, The Cardigans’ sugary hit ‘Love Fool’ and Garbage’s sexy trip hop tune ‘#1 Crush’ – that captured both the film’s kaleidoscopic energy and shape-shifting 90s music landscape.

In Luhrmann’s brash adaptation, the Montague boys swap swords for guns and wear tropical shirts emblazoned with religious iconography.

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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