Snapped: Burglar busted on camera

Source: New Zealand Police

A man caught rummaging through a Whangārei construction yard will face court today.

Just before 11pm on Monday, security monitoring the yard off Okara Drive contacted Police.

Whangārei Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete says a man was allegedly removing items off a trailer parked in the yard.

He then moved onto the prefab office, allegedly attempting to remove parts.

“At this point the guard was viewing live CCTV footage inside the yard and contacted Police,” Senior Sergeant Rakete says.

“A unit was on scene within minutes and located the man still in the act.”

The 33-year-old man was arrested.

Senior Sergeant Rakete says the man will appear in the Whangārei District Court today, charged with burglary.

“It’s another testament to the value of CCTV being installed on construction sites or storage yards, which can let you know straight away if offending is taking place.”

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI