Search continues for missing Motueka man Nathan Green, missing over a week

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / SUPPLIED

Motukea residents are being asked to check any CCTV to help find missing man Nathan Green.

Police said they were searching for the Motueka man who had been missing since April 13 from his home in Brooklyn.

Green, 52, was last seen the next day, near Herring Stream Rd in the Motueka Valley, before heading through forest towards Rocky River Rd, a spokesperson said.

He was wearing grey trackpants with large holes down front of the legs and a grey zip-up hooded top.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen Green, or who had CCTV in the area to check footage for any sight of him.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand