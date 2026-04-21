Retailers face prosecution for selling nangs

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / BENJAMIN POLGE

Retailers across the central North Island are facing prosecution for illegally selling nitrous oxide for recreational use.

Police operations focused on shops in New Plymouth, Hāwera, Whanganui, Palmerston North, and Levin.

District Commander for Central District Superintendent Dion Bennett said the shop owners had clearly chosen to break the rules.

“We have visited these retailers, we have engaged with them and given them information to make sure they understood the rules around the sale of this substance. They have assured us they do.

“Then we’ve tested them through controlled purchase orders, similar to how we do for alcohol, and they have come up short and clearly chosen to break the rules.”

Bennett said it was really frustrating. “There are no excuses,” he said.

The retailers have been charged with selling or supplying a non-approved psychoactive product under the Psychoactive Substances Act, which carries a fine of up to $500,000 or a maximum term of two year’s imprisonment.

They will be summonsed to appear in court over the coming weeks.

“We will conduct more operations over the coming months and will bring prosecutions against any retailers who continue to flout the law at the expense of the community for their own personal gain,” Bennett said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand