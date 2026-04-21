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“I only really accepted the fact that I was going to be [a singer] after my university days, which was in 2019.”

While studying in Dunedin, he says he “still felt like a foreigner” to opera.

“When I came to Auckland, grounded myself even more, I think through more experiences, through performance, going to watch more operas here in Auckland, I was then kind of like, damn, I could actually do this. This could actually be something that I could be doing.”

He submitted an application to The National Opera Studio without much expectation. Out of 700 applicants, he was one of 70 invited to London for an audition within two weeks.

The Rarotongan Opera Singer heading to London Afternoons

During a 10‑minute in‑person audition, he sang three pieces in Italian, German, and French.

He learned he had passed the final round while back in Rarotonga for a family reunion.

“I was surrounded by all my aunties, all my families who have supported me on this journey.

“And how I did it [broke the news] was, because I was in London, all I ate was porridge every morning …. So, I asked my auntie to cook a pot of porridge, without them knowing.

“So, we ate porridge and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, that’s the food I’ll be eating in London’. They were like, ‘what? What do you mean?’ I was like, ‘oh, I got in’, and then the whole room went silent.

“It was the best, best feeling ever.”

For nine months, Ponini will train at The National Opera Studio, which supports young artists transitioning into professional careers.

“This blessing was gifted from God to me and my great-grandparents said ‘do not hold it to yourself, share your gift to the world’.

“So, that’s what I plan to do, man, to go as far as I can.”

Ponini will perform at the Milky Way Glowworm Cave in Waipu on 25 April.

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