Rarotongan opera singer heading to London

By
MIL OSI
-
0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

Ridge Ponini’s rise to being an opera star began in Rarotonga, when he was singing outside his college classroom on a whim. His teacher heard him and recorded a video to submit to Otago University.

Ponini grew up in a Christian family, where singing in church was normal.

“We never knew that this would be our path in the future,” he told Afternoons. “So, I’m thankful to the great-grandparents, but I didn’t really think singing was going to be for me, to be very honest.”

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleSoaring power prices show urgent need for electrification
Next articleHerb found in natural cold medicine linked to reports of anaphylaxis

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR