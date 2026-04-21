Police search for missing Motueka man

Source: New Zealand Police

Tasman Police continue to search for 52-year-old Nathan Green, who was reported missing from Motueka, last week.

On Monday 13 April, Nathan left his home address in Brooklyn around 3pm carrying a backpack but failed to return home.

Police conducted initial enquiries and found that Nathan was last seen on Tuesday 14 April in the Herring Stream Road area, where he spoke with a person and indicated that he intended to head towards Motueka, before he walked through the forest towards Rocky River Road – he has not been seen or spoken to since.

At this time, Nathan was wearing grey trackpants with large holes down front of the legs, a grey zip-up hooded top, and he was no longer carrying his backpack.

Land Search and Rescue teams have completed a search of this area but have not found Nathan.

Police continue to conduct area enquiries, including speaking to residents in the area, and we ask for anyone who may have CCTV or other cameras in the area to please check to see if there is any sign of Nathan from Tuesday 14 April to date.

If you have seen Nathan, or have any information that may help us find him, please call 111 immediately and reference file number 260414/6742.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI