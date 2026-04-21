Mental skills guru Gilbert Enoka returns to All Blacks

Source: Radio New Zealand

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New All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has put the final touches on his management group, which sees the return of two old faces.

Two senior members of the previous management group, Dr Ceri Evans and Dr Martin Swan, are departing while Gilbert Enoka and Dr James McGarvey will return to the All Blacks.

Evans began consulting to the All Blacks in 2010, while Swan served as Team Doctor for the last two seasons.

Enoka, who played a significant role in shaping the All Blacks’ leadership and mental performance environment over more than two decades, would return as leadership and mental performance coach.

Enoka served as the All Blacks’ mental skills coach and manager of leadership for 23 years, starting in 2000. As the longest-serving member of the team’s management, he was involved in over 300 Test matches.

On announcing he would depart after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Enoka said the time was “right for me to pass on the baton.”

Rennie said the experience Enoka brings would be invaluable.

“We are excited to welcome Gilbert Enoka back into the All Blacks. With two intense seasons ahead of us, including this year’s extended tour of South Africa and the 2027 Rugby World Cup, we believe the experience, deep understanding of the environment, and connection that Gilbert brings will be of huge value,” Rennie said.

Rennie acknowledged Evans’ contribution to the team.

“His breadth of experience and expertise in the field of high-pressure performance is world-class and the legacy he leaves is significant.”

McGarvey returned to the All Blacks Team Doctor role he held between 2020 and 2023 and resumed a working relationship with Rennie that began with the New Zealand Under 20s in 2010 and continued at the Chiefs from 2012.

“I know that James will transition seamlessly into the group because he already knows the role, the environment, and me as a Head Coach,” Rennie said. “Work is already well underway for the season ahead, but having existing relationships such as this certainly help to ensure a smooth process when we are coming together as a new group.”

RNZ/Calvin Samuel

New Zealand Rugby Interim CEO Steve Lancaster also welcomed the return of the pair.

“It is fantastic to be welcoming two very experienced All Blacks alumni back and we know what a valuable contribution both Gilbert and James will make,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster thanked the outgoing pair for their contribution to the All Blacks.

“[Dr Ceri Evans] combination of experience as an elite athlete and forensic psychiatrist has made him a world-renowned expert in the area of mental performance and we’ve been fortunate to tap into that knowledge to help the All Blacks perform under pressure, including his well-known Red Blue mind model.

“…Martin’s strong focus on holistic well-being and the Te Whare Tapa Whā health model has been important within the team. We wish him the very best for the future, including his ongoing work with the New Zealand Defence Force and New Zealand Cricket.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand